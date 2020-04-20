Riot will pay up to $100,000 for Valorant bugs

Want to make some quick cash during lockdown while playing games? Riot's offering up to $100,000 for anyone who can discover bugs in its anti-cheat system, helping to make the game fairer and more accessible to the kind of wide player base that Riot hopes to draw in to its new CS:GO killer FPS.

The bug bounty was posted up on HackerOne, a common place to launch such campaigns from. It encompasses all Riot games, though Valorant is a main focus considering it's Riot's current developmental focus. This comes after a week of some controversy surrounding the company's Vanguard anti-cheat system, which was recently found to always be running on gamers' systems, whether they're playing a Riot game or not. That made people worry that Riot was collecting information on their behaviours, both on and offline.

“We want players to continue to play our games with peace of mind, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is,” the Riot Security Team said. “If you think you’ve found a flaw in Vanguard that would undermine the security and privacy of players, please submit a report right away.”

If you can find a bug in Vanguard or Riot's implementation of it with Valorant, you could earn up to $100,000. That's for the high-level network attack vulnerabilities, but there are other bounties available too. You can get $75,000 for detecting a one click user interaction network attack, and up to $35,000 for a local attack for privilege escalation.

Riot also offers several thousands of dollars for bugs related to its websites, in-game exploits, and bugs in its Support portal.