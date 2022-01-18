AMD's Radeon RX 6000 refresh will use faster memory

AMD is rumored to be launching a range of refreshed Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards with faster memory, possibly in Q2 2022. The range will reportedly include RX 6950XT, RX 6850XT, and 6750XT GPUs, upping their memory speed from 16Gbps to 18GBps.

Nvidia is expected to refresh some of its GPUs this year ahead of the launch of Lovelace RTX 4000 GPUs in the fall, and AMD now looks set to do much the same. The new cards will reportedly retain the same amount of memory, the same number of stream processors, and the same memory busses, but will have faster memory chips for increased bandwidth and greater overall performance.

It's not clear yet whether this is in response to Nvidia's new memory RTX 3000 cards, like the 3090 Ti, the first card to feature 21Gbps memory, or Intel's planned Arc GPUs, which will launch sometime later this year too. AMD's cards will still have slower memory than Nvidia's top GPUs, but with their onboard Infinity Cache, the effective overall bandwidth may be higher.

One change that may come with this refresh too, despite the apparent lack of upgrades elsewhere in the cards, is the process they're built on. AMD is already building GPUs for mobile based on TSMC's new 6nm process node, which is far more power efficient than 7nm. If that's the case, AMD could bring the TDP of its cards way down, opening up room for quieter and cooler models, or some superclocked versions that use their additional power headroom for extra performance.