Cyberpunk 2077 might be getting an expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 might be far from the success story of CD Projekt Red's iconic Witcher III, but it still sold well, plays better now than it did at launch, and still pulls in a lot of regular players. Perhaps then, it's no surprise that there might be an expansion in the works for the much-maligned shooter. It's still all rumors for now, but there's certainly a lot of evidence to suggest it's true.

A dataminer claims to have found subtitles for what seems to be an expansion hidden within the February patch for Cyberpunk V1.5. Within the archive, they discovered folders titled "quest" and "open_world", including nested folders for "fixers", "mini_world_stories", "scene", "street_stories", and "world_encounters". The text within them explains a bunch of side quests for a storyline to do with V infiltrating the Combat Zone in Night City.

Apparently the person who gives the quest is a temporary replacement for Johnny Silverhand -- a convenient way for Keanu Reeves to step out for this one. Possibly for good, considering how Cyberpunk 2077 has been received, and his no doubt sizeable cost for involvement in the original project.

There are also some files relating to the endings of Cyberpunk, suggesting that those who have yet to finish the game, or who play through it again, may get a different ending if they complete this expansion as well.

It's all very clearly a work in progress, though, and considering how much Cyberpunk changed over the years of its development, as well as having several lengthy delays, it's quite possible we'll see some big changes to this before it sees the light of day.