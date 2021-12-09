GeForce Now adds Ubisoft Account linking

GeForce Now will soon add Ubisoft Account linking to its streaming game service, so any compatible games that you have on the Ubisoct launcher, will soon be playable through GeForce Now in short order. This will also make games load quicker through Ubisoft Connect, as it will automatically login to your account when GeForce Now is running, saving that typical step.

This update joins another released on GeForce Thursday, which sees those playing on Macs granted extra performance for free. It also improves the aspect ratio selection on newer Macs, like the MacBook Pro M1 Max, and those playing on M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro who are also RTX 3080 members, can now play at their display's native resolution.

GeForce Now is also adding a few new games to its catalog of available titles. You can buy them through GeForce Now, or through their typical launchers. Also, if you already own them, then you can play them through GeForce Now straight away.

The list includes, White Shadows, Monopoly Madness, Anno 1404 History Edition, Prison Architect, Super Magbot, and Untitled Goose Game.

You can also now play GFN natively on select LG TVs from their 2021, OLED, QLED, and Mini LED ranges, as well as a few select NanoCell models.