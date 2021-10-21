Intel Alder Lake 12900K has a 5.0GHz boost clock

Intel's upcoming Alder Lake flagship CPU, the 12900K, has eight performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and supports a maximum of 24 threads. The clock speed, until now, was unknown, but now we know that the 10nm performance cores will boost up to 5.0GHz when only a core or two are in use at any one time. That's impressive, considering how much trouble Intel has had with maintaining higher clock speeds on its 10nm process, but it does mean stepping back from the 5.3GHz peak we saw with previous generations of processors.

Intel's Alder Lake is the most intriguing CPU generation in quite some time, introducing the concept of efficiency cores in the PC space to boost multithreaded performance without increasing the number of bigger cores. Most likely because Intel's process just doesn't do well with that many, but it also looks to be quite a solid performer too.

Especially if the big cores can operate at 5.0GHz.

Questions remain about power draw (an overclocked one on 5.2GHz all core needed a ridiculous 330W of power) and scheduling (Windows 11 will reportedly do much better in handling big and little cores together to maximize performance), but the potential for Alder Lake is there.

Perhaps more important for gamers, however, is that the 12700K will have a 5.0GHz boost clock on its eight performance cores too. With the only difference between it and the 12900K being the smaller number of efficiency cores (4 versus) the 12700K should be just as good for gaming in most titles.

Alder Lake CPUs will be officially debuted on October 27, and released for wider sale on November 4.

Image source: DDAA117/Zhihu