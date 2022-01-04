Intel teases 12900K with 5.5GHz boost clock

With AMD's impending announcement of new Ryzen 5000 3D VCache CPUs likely to win back the gaming crown from Intel, team blue has teased a new top-tier gaming processor of its own: a superclocked 12900K. This chip will reportedly have the same eight P and eight E cores, supporting a total of 24 threads, but it will have a higher boost clock on the P cores, topping out at 5.5GHz on a single core, at up to 5.2GHz all core. That's a stark increase over existing 12900K CPUs and could lead to a notable increase in performance.

The current best gaming CPU in the world is the 12600K if you want bang for buck, but if you want raw performance, the 12900K nudges ahead with its super powerful eight P cores and high 5GHz all-core boost clock. Apparently Intel can push that further on a pre-binned 12900KS, which will feature a 5.5GHz boost clock and 5.2GHz clock on all cores. That will no doubt come at the demand of additional power and thermals, though, which is a concern, as the original 12900K is already a hog on those counts, demanding up to 250W when in its higher power state and running full bore.

It's been a few years since Intel did a KS version of its flagship, with the 9900KS being the most recent example. It was a real stopgap solution, however, and this chip will likely be the same, ahead of Intel's impending Raptor Lake design coming later in the year.

Still, it may be enough to hold on to top gaming performance in the near future where Intel is threatened by AMD's new 3D VCache chips, and the upcoming Zen 4 solutions later this year.