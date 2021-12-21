Project Zomboid Update 41 is live

The 41st version of Project Zomboid has now gone live, finalizing the new multiplayer mode, and a major upgrade to the overall experience. There are new visuals, new animations, new items, areas to explore, and loads more. It's so much that developer Indie Stone has even given it a new launch trailer.

It's not version 1.0 though. Zomboid will be forever in Early Access, it often feels like. But it did just take one more major step towards it.

Project Zomboid is arguably the best zombie survival game out there. It's hardcore and very unforgiving, but if you can survive for at least a few days, you'll have a hell of an experience. The new version will let you play with friends too, and you can enjoy the new animations for sneaking, running and climbing. You'll be able to tell everyone's condition by looking at them.

Is that a bite? Better kill them just be sure.

There's a new part of the map to explore, increasing its already expansive world that bit more, a new combat system, upgraded tailoring to make it easier to craft clothes, and a brand new Apocalypse mode. Classic survival is still there, but now you can start the game in the middle of a massive zombie invasion and need to book it out of the city as fast as you can to survive.

Project Zomboid is available on Steam now, for $15.