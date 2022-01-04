Watch AMD, Intel, and Nvidia CES 2022 keynotes here

If you're excited about what the big three PC tech companies are doing in 2022, then today is the day to tune in. You'll need to get up early if you're on the West Coast, or enjoy the streams afterwards, but if you're into tech, you can enjoy three hours of announcements and debuts, because AMD, Intel, and Nvidia are going back to back this morning.

We're expecting announcements of new CPUs and GPUs from AMD and Intel, and new GPUs from Nvidia. That should include more affordable versions of everything, so new-gen gaming may be possible in 2022.

The first steam is AMD, starting at 7AM PST:

Nvidia is up next at 8AM PST:

Followed by Intel at 10AM PST: