Emulicious is a free to use multi-system emulator for Windows, Linux, Raspberry Pi OS, Mac OS(X) and any other operating system supporting Java SE.

You don’t need to install Java on your system in order to run Emulicious. It only requires the Java binaries to run. For Windows users there’s a download including current Java binaries

Emulicious consists of the following emulators:

• A Nintendo Game Boy Emulator

• A Nintendo Game Boy Color Emulator

• A Sega Master System Emulator

• A Sega Game Gear Emulator

• An MSX Emulator

Even though Emulicious aims for precision and accurate emulation it still provides some additional features and tools:

• Automatic Updates

• Adjustable Turbo

• Adjustable Throttle

• IPS Patching

• Savestates

Tools:

• Debugger (including an interactive disassembler with automated code/data separation)

• Profiler

• Tracer

• Coverage Analyzer

• Memory Editor

• Palette Viewer

• Tile Viewer

• Tilemap Viewer

• Sprite Viewer

• Sound Viewer

• Data Plotter

• RAM Search

• RAM Watch

• Memory Tracer

• Remote Debugging

The debugger provides many features that can be useful for ROM hacking and Homebrew development. It provides customizable syntax highlighting, trace logging, breakpoints and watchpoints. It also allows to load source files to show instead of a disassembly of your ROM. A Reference Hierarchy helps in understanding a program flow, the profiler helps in identifying performance hotspots. A powerful expression syntax allows the definition of useful conditions for breakpoints/watchpoints. Breakpoints halting on accesses of uninitialized memory and inconsistent states after interrupts can help to avoid unnecessary programming mistakes.

Emulicious runs on Windows, Linux, Raspberry Pi OS, Mac OS(X) and any other operating system supporting Java SE. All you need to run Emulicious is Java 1.6 or newer. No installation needed – just extract all files and run Emulicious.jar (or Emulicious.exe if you’ve downloaded Emulicious (with Java for Windows)).

If you’re running Windows and don’t have Java installed and don’t want to install it you can download Emulicious (with Java for Windows). It contains the Java binaries necessary to run Emulicious. After the download has finished you need to extract all files to a directory of your choice (running Emulicious directly from the zip archive won’t work). After extracting all files you can start Emulicious by running Emulicious.exe.