Gearboy is a Nintendo Game Boy emulator written in C++. The emulator is focused on readability of source code, but nevertheless it has good compatibility. A lot of effort has gone into this in order to follow OOP and keep it as simple as possible.

Gearboy Features:

- Highly accurate CPU emulation, passes cpu_instrs.gb from blargg's tests.

- Accurate instruction and memory timing, passes instr_timing.gb and mem_timing.gb from blargg's tests.

- Memory Bank Controllers (MBC1, MBC2, MBC3 with RTC, MBC5), ROM + RAM and multicart cartridges.

- Accurate LCD controller emulation. Background, window and sprites, with correct timings and priorities including mid-scanline timing.

- Mix frames: Mimics the LCD ghosting effect seen in the original Game Boy.

- Sound emulation using SDL Audio and Gb_Snd_Emu library.

- Game Boy Color support.

- Integrated disassembler. It can dump the full disassembled memory to a text file or access it in real time.

- Saves battery powered RAM cartridges to file.

- Save states.

- Compressed rom support (ZIP deflate).

- Game Genie and GameShark cheat support.

- Multi platform. Runs on Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, Raspberry Pi, iOS and as a libretro core (RetroArch).