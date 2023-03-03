Scars Above v1.0.0.128546 (+16 Trainer) [FutureX]

March 3, 2023 - 3:17pm
  • PC

Scars Above v1.0.0.128546 (+16 Trainer) [FutureX]

Text file description: 
Scars Above v1.0.0.128546 Plus +16 Trainer
___Hotkeys & Effects____
HOME         Active Trainer
Numpad1      Infinite Health
Numpad2      Infinite Stamina
Numpad3      Infinite Battery
Numpad4      No Toxicity
Numpad5      No Hypothermia
Numpad6      One Hit/Fast Kill
Numpad7      Infinite Ammo (No Decrease)
Numpad8      Weapon: No Reload (No Decrease)
Numpad9      Player: Super Speed
Numpad0      Player: Set FoV
Ctrl+1       Infinite Fiber
Ctrl+2       Mega Knowledge (100x)
Ctrl+3       Infinite Ability Points
Ctrl+4      Game: Super Speed
Ctrl+5      Game: Slow Motion
TELEPORT:
F1           Save Location
F2           Teleport
F3           Undo Teleport
Enjoy!
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__
Uploaded by FutureX
****://futurexgame.com
_-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__-__

