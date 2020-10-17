mid/high endish

started out as a prebuilt with a 2400g in an hp 690-0013w removed the ram and cpu and went to a b450I gaming plus ac mb from msi got a few upgrades here and there, ended up with a zotac amp 1060 6gb, traded that for this 1600af cpu, and got a 5700 ddultra, that kept crashing so i traded it off for a strix 1080 and a b450 prime plus, traded the gpu for the msi mpg gaming wifi edge board and got around 150.00 u.s.d. to boot, bought a 2070 Super FTW 3 ULTRA before hand tho so i already had a better graphics card..somewhat lol. i now have a overpriced pc i built which i love but i wished i would have went with a different case as this things a monster. PRETTY but a monster.