mid/high endish

up0 users have voted.Last Updated: October 17, 2020 - 12:32pm System informationCPU: r5 1600 af 4.1ghz 1.27V llc4Video card(s): 2070S FTW3 ULTRA +RAM: 3466 cl16 HyperX (oc toi 3800 cl19)OS: win 10 proMotherboard: MSI x570 mpg gaming wifi edge & msi b450I gaming plus acHard drive(s): AData 8200 pro 2TB for games (boot) wdblue 500gb ssd 2.5inchwdblue 500gb ssd for more gamesMedia drive(s): 2x1tb wdblue 6gbs 7200rpm Monitor(s): Viewsonic VX2458-C-mhd 144hz freesync (modified timings for gsync NO FLICKERS)Case: enermax ADVPower supply: seasonic 1000wat focus + goldCooling system: ek D-RGB 240mm aio (push pull vardars)Other components: 9 120mm fans total+ 140mm exhaust Descriptionstarted out as a prebuilt with a 2400g in an hp 690-0013w removed the ram and cpu and went to a b450I gaming plus ac mb from msi got a few upgrades here and there, ended up with a zotac amp 1060 6gb, traded that for this 1600af cpu, and got a 5700 ddultra, that kept crashing so i traded it off for a strix 1080 and a b450 prime plus, traded the gpu for the msi mpg gaming wifi edge board and got around 150.00 u.s.d. to boot, bought a 2070 Super FTW 3 ULTRA before hand tho so i already had a better graphics card..somewhat lol. i now have a overpriced pc i built which i love but i wished i would have went with a different case as this things a monster. PRETTY but a monster. Log in to post a comment on this page