SATELLITE P50-C-18L

System informationCPU: Type : 6th Generation Intel® Core© i7-6500U Processor with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 clock speed : 2.50 / 3.10 Turbo GHz 3rd level cache : 4 MBVideo card(s): size : 39.6cm (15.6") type : Toshiba TruBrite® Full HD TFT High Brightness IPS display with LED backlighting and 16 : 9 aspect ratio internal resolution : 1,920 x 1,080RAM: standard : 16,384 (8Gb + 8Gb) MB maximum expandability : 16,384 MB technology : DDR3L RAM (1,600 MHz)OS: Windows 10 pro 64-bit DescriptionGeneration Intel® Core™ i7-6500U Processor with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 39.6cm (15.6") , Toshiba TruBrite® Full HD TFT High Brightness IPS display with LED backlighting and 16 : 9 aspect ratio Solid State Drive 4tb Satin gold brushed aluminium finish 16,384 (8,192 + 8,192) MB, DDR3L RAM (1,600 MHz) NVIDIA® GeForce® 930M with NVIDIA® Optimus™ Technology maximum life : up to 7h45min (Mobile Mark™ 2014) weight : 1.97 kg W x D x H : 380.0 x 259.9 x 22.5 mm