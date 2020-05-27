SATELLITE P50-C-18L

Generation Intel® Core™ i7-6500U Processor with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 39.6cm (15.6”) , Toshiba TruBrite® Full HD TFT High Brightness IPS display with LED backlighting and 16 : 9 aspect ratio Solid State Drive 4tb Satin gold brushed aluminium finish 16,384 (8,192 + 8,192) MB, DDR3L RAM (1,600 MHz) NVIDIA® GeForce® 930M with NVIDIA® Optimus™ Technology maximum life : up to 7h45min (Mobile Mark™ 2014) weight : 1.97 kg W x D x H : 380.0 x 259.9 x 22.5 mm