2018-2021 Build

up
1 user has voted.
Last Updated: September 3, 2021 - 11:21am
System information
CPU: 
Core i7 6850K Broadwell-E
Video card(s): 
GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB FTW3 Hybrid(Latest Drivers)
RAM: 
4x G-Skill TridentZ 3200MHz
OS: 
Windows 10 Pro
Motherboard: 
Asus X99-Deluxe II
Hard drive(s): 
Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe 512GB (465GB Usable)
Samsung 970 EVO M.2 NVMe 1TB (838GB Usable)
Seagate Barracuda 6TB (3.99TB Usable)
Monitor(s): 
DELL 28" 4k
BenQ 27" 3D (3D not set up anymore)
Sound card: 
SoundBlaster ZXR
Case: 
Corsair 900D
Power supply: 
APC Back-UPS Pro 1500 S
Cooling system: 
Corsair CPU Liquid
Other components: 
Logitech G19 Keyboard
Logitech G604 Mouse
Corsair SP2500 Speakers
Description
Self built, nothing special really. It does what I built it to do.