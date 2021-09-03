2018-2021 Build

up1 user has voted.Last Updated: September 3, 2021 - 11:21am System informationCPU: Core i7 6850K Broadwell-EVideo card(s): GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB FTW3 Hybrid(Latest Drivers)RAM: 4x G-Skill TridentZ 3200MHzOS: Windows 10 ProMotherboard: Asus X99-Deluxe IIHard drive(s): Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe 512GB (465GB Usable)Samsung 970 EVO M.2 NVMe 1TB (838GB Usable)Seagate Barracuda 6TB (3.99TB Usable)Monitor(s): DELL 28" 4kBenQ 27" 3D (3D not set up anymore)Sound card: SoundBlaster ZXRCase: Corsair 900DPower supply: APC Back-UPS Pro 1500 SCooling system: Corsair CPU LiquidOther components: Logitech G19 KeyboardLogitech G604 MouseCorsair SP2500 Speakers DescriptionSelf built, nothing special really. It does what I built it to do. Log in to post a comment on this page