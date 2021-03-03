Home Built Full Tower

Last Updated: March 3, 2021 - 11:42am
System information
CPU: 
Intel Core i7-8700K
Video card(s): 
Asus Strix GTX-970 Geforce
RAM: 
Corsair Vengeance LED 16GB DDR4 3200 8GB x 4
OS: 
Windows 10 Pro 20H2
Motherboard: 
Asus ROG Strix Z-370-E Gaming
Hard drive(s): 
Samsung NVMe SSD 500GB 970EVO and 960 EVO
Media drive(s): 
Pioneer Blu-Ray
Monitor(s): 
Asus 27" MT276
Sound card: 
On Motherboard
Case: 
Thermaltake Speedo Full Tower
Power supply: 
Enermax Revolutions 85+
Cooling system: 
Air cooling
Brand & model: 
AVPC Plus Falcon 77
Other components: 
Samsung 500GB SSD x2, Seagate 1TB HD
Logitech G703 Mouse
Microsoft Sidewinder X6 Keyboard
Altec Lansing AD745 4.1 Speakers
Brother Color Laser Printer HL-3070cw
Fan_Controller-SCYTHE
SENTRY 2 Fan Control Panels
Logitech MP Webcam
CPU Fan CNPS9900 NT
Hitachi 2TB HD and WD 2TB HD
USB 3.1 Panel
Description
I purchased this classic case a few years back. I like it it because it's a solid built by a famous manufacturer. Lots of space for all the parts. Great ventilation. Lots of memories which makes it special. I did the present build in 2018. Mainly I purchased a new Motherboard, CPU, Ram , M.2 drives and GPU.