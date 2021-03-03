Home Built Full Tower

up0 users have voted.Last Updated: March 3, 2021 - 11:42am System informationCPU: Intel Core i7-8700K Video card(s): Asus Strix GTX-970 GeforceRAM: Corsair Vengeance LED 16GB DDR4 3200 8GB x 4OS: Windows 10 Pro 20H2Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix Z-370-E GamingHard drive(s): Samsung NVMe SSD 500GB 970EVO and 960 EVOMedia drive(s): Pioneer Blu-RayMonitor(s): Asus 27" MT276Sound card: On MotherboardCase: Thermaltake Speedo Full TowerPower supply: Enermax Revolutions 85+Cooling system: Air coolingBrand & model: AVPC Plus Falcon 77Other components: Samsung 500GB SSD x2, Seagate 1TB HDLogitech G703 MouseMicrosoft Sidewinder X6 KeyboardAltec Lansing AD745 4.1 SpeakersBrother Color Laser Printer HL-3070cwFan_Controller-SCYTHESENTRY 2 Fan Control PanelsLogitech MP WebcamCPU Fan CNPS9900 NT Hitachi 2TB HD and WD 2TB HDUSB 3.1 Panel DescriptionI purchased this classic case a few years back. I like it it because it's a solid built by a famous manufacturer. Lots of space for all the parts. Great ventilation. Lots of memories which makes it special. I did the present build in 2018. Mainly I purchased a new Motherboard, CPU, Ram , M.2 drives and GPU. Log in to post a comment on this page