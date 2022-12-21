2022

Last Updated: December 21, 2022 - 8:36am
System information
CPU: 
Intel i7-7700K @ 4.20GHz
Video card(s): 
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
RAM: 
16GB
Hard drive(s): 
Samsung SSD 970 EVO
Monitor(s): 
MSI G27C5
Sound card: 
Onboard
Case: 
Thermaltake Armor
Power supply: 
Montech Gamma II
Cooling system: 
Fans
Brand & model: 
Homemade
Description
I build all my own PCs and I've been doing so since the mid-90s. Mobo: ROG STRIX Z270e Gaming GPU: MSI Gaming X GeForce GTX 1070 CPU: Intel 7th Gen i7-7700K Unlocked CPU Fan: Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED *SSD: Samsung 500GB NVMe & M.2 NAND (OS) 960 EVO (Installs) 970 EVO (Data) 4 x 860 EVO HDD: (Storage) Seagate BarraCuda 2TB SATA (Backups) (2) Hitachi 500GB Mice: Logitech G502 SE Wired G602 Wireless Headset: Razer Kraken X Wired Monitors: MSI Optix G27C5 27" Curved ASUS VG248 Case: Thermaltake Armor VA8000BWS ATX VR: Oculus Rift