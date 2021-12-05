My current rig

up1 user has voted.Last Updated: December 5, 2021 - 10:56pm System informationCPU: Intel Core i7 5930KVideo card(s): Gigabyte GTX1080 G1RAM: 32GB G.SKill DDR4 3000 (4x8)OS: Windows 7SP1 Ultimate x64Motherboard: MSI X99A Gaming 7Hard drive(s): WD Blue 500GBMedia drive(s): Toshiba 4THitachi 4TMonitor(s): Westinghouse 43" TV with HDMI refresh of 120MhzSound card: onboardCase: Don't rememberPower supply: Coolmax 1200WCooling system: Evercool DescriptionSelf built & overclocked. Kinda old now, but still can fly. CPU polished to true flat & OC to 3750 (air cooled) Nothing else that's really all that special now. Log in to post a comment on this page