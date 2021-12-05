My current rig

Last Updated: December 5, 2021 - 10:56pm
System information
CPU: 
Intel Core i7 5930K
Video card(s): 
Gigabyte GTX1080 G1
RAM: 
32GB G.SKill DDR4 3000 (4x8)
OS: 
Windows 7SP1 Ultimate x64
Motherboard: 
MSI X99A Gaming 7
Hard drive(s): 
WD Blue 500GB
Media drive(s): 
Toshiba 4T
Hitachi 4T
Monitor(s): 
Westinghouse 43" TV with HDMI refresh of 120Mhz
Sound card: 
onboard
Case: 
Don't remember
Power supply: 
Coolmax 1200W
Cooling system: 
Evercool
Description
Self built & overclocked. Kinda old now, but still can fly. CPU polished to true flat & OC to 3750 (air cooled) Nothing else that's really all that special now.