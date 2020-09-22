My current PC

up
0 users have voted.
Last Updated: September 22, 2020 - 5:18pm
System information
CPU: 
Intel Core i5 3570K Cores 4@ 3.40GHz, Over clocked at 3.90GHz
Video card(s): 
NVIDIA EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 DDR 5 6 Gigs
RAM: 
DDR3 S 32 Gigs Channels # Dual DRAM Frequency 934.2 MHz
OS: 
Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit SP1
Motherboard: 
Gigabyte Z77-DS3H Intel
Hard drive(s): 
C: ADATA ATA (SSD) 250Gigs E: System NTFS Size 931 GB H: WD My Book 1140 3 TB I: WD My Book 1230 3 TB
Media drive(s): 
F: DVD Writer TSSTcorp CDDVDW SH-224BB J: BD Reader WT23CPYFK52V ATA Device Virtual K: MagicISO Virtual DVD-ROM0000 L: BD Reader HEX ZOH2NKDQNS SCSI CdRom Device M:
Monitor(s): 
Two BenQ RL2455 Monitors
Sound card: 
NVIDIA High Definition Audio Realtek High Definition Audio
Case: 
Tt Thermaltake
Power supply: 
Tt Thermaltake 750 W GOLD
Cooling system: 
DEEPCOOL HI Rise CPU Fan, plus 5 x 120 cm Fans on