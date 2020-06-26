Gaming Desktop

up0 users have voted.Last Updated: June 26, 2020 - 10:08pm System informationCPU: i7-8700KVideo card(s): GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1080 TiRAM: G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) DDR4 2666OS: Windows 10Motherboard: ASRock Z370 KillerHard drive(s): Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHDWD Black 6TB 7200 RPM SATA HDSamsung 850 EVO - 500GB M.2 SATA IIIMonitor(s): Aorus AD27QD 27" 144Hz 1440PDell Gaming S2716DGR 27"Case: DIYPC D480-W-RGB White ATX Mid TowerPower supply: Seasonic FOCUS GX-750, 750W 80+ GoldCooling system: Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 AIO DescriptionRGB Lights Log in to post a comment on this page