Gaming Desktop

Last Updated: June 26, 2020 - 10:08pm
System information
CPU: 
i7-8700K
Video card(s): 
GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
RAM: 
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) DDR4 2666
OS: 
Windows 10
Motherboard: 
ASRock Z370 Killer
Hard drive(s): 
Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD
WD Black 6TB 7200 RPM SATA HD
Samsung 850 EVO - 500GB M.2 SATA III
Monitor(s): 
Aorus AD27QD 27" 144Hz 1440P
Dell Gaming S2716DGR 27"
Case: 
DIYPC D480-W-RGB White ATX Mid Tower
Power supply: 
Seasonic FOCUS GX-750, 750W 80+ Gold
Cooling system: 
Cooler Master MasterLiquid Lite 240 AIO
Description
RGB Lights