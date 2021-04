The Ascent Rise Up Co-op Trailer

¸„.-•~¹°”ˆ˜¨[ INCOMING TRANSMISSION | RISE UP AND FIGHT ]¨˜ˆ”°¹~•-.„¸

Rise up and fight for the survival of your district. The Ascent is a solo and up to four-player co-op Action-shooter RPG set in a vast cyberpunk world. The Ascent comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & PC in 2021 | Available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Mega-corporation The Ascent Group, that owns everyone including yourself, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?

The survival of your district is threatened: rival corporations are trying to force appropriation and crime syndicates are looking to boost their black-market augmentation trade. You must take up arms to stop them from seizing control and embark on a new mission to find out what started it all.