Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood: The Real History of Renaissance Rome Trailer

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood takes place in Rome during the 16th century, where ancient monuments and Renaissance art stood side-by-side and political and religious corruption was rampant. Join us for a brief tour of some of the city’s most important locations and people. From the Colosseum and the Pantheon to the Borgias and Machiavelli, these landmarks, monuments, and influential people shaped history, and in turn shaped the game. So if you want to learn more, you can pick up Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood as part of UPLAY+ and get access to it and more than 100 other Ubisoft games.