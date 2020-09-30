Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Story Trailer

Become Eivor, a fierce Viking raider torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the broken kingdoms of England. During their journey, Eivor will face powerful figures including Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a mysterious, growing threat to England’s destiny.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available on November 10, 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+**, Ubisoft’s subscription service, and Stadia. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on PlayStation®5 alongside the launch of the console from November 12th, 2020.