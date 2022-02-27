Babylon’s Fall Combat 101 Trailer

Begin your journey as a Sentinel, one of many unwilling subjects forcibly implanted with Gideon Coffins, relics that grant the few survivors unrivalled powers. Ishum, the chief engineer of the Sentinel force, will be your guide as he educates you in how to use the incredible gutworks in the Gideon Coffins to quad-wield various weapons and navigate the Tower tiers. He will also reveal how to customize and upgrade gear, acquire set bonuses and gather loot in order to get the most out of the epic combat that will be available in the demo.

Developed in partnership with renowned action specialists, PlatinumGames Inc., the demo provides multiple hours of story content and limitless multi-player to give players a significant head-start for strengthening their Sentinel. All progress and achievements will be carried over to the full version of the game on PlayStation platforms following the official launch on March 3.

The epic world of BABYLON’S FALL is coming to the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, PlayStation 4 and STEAM.