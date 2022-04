PlatinumGames' brand new co-op action RPG- BABYLON’S FALL™ is now available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5 and Steam®

Team up with up to 3 fellow players to reclaim the Tower of Babel and take on the role of a Sentinel, once conscripted prisoners of the Empire who are granted unrivalled powers by a parasitic device implanted to their back: The “Gideon Coffin”.