Battlefield 2042 Exodus Short Film Trailer

Battlefield 4’s Kimble “Irish” Graves returns - no longer a Marine, but the commander of the No-Pat vessel Exodus, forced to choose between the lives of the 200 refugees on his boat and the future of all the Non-Patriated. Witness the events that will trigger an all-out war in this standalone short film set in the World of 2042

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players*, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.