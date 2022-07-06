Biomutant PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X|S Announcement Trailer

Life… finds a way to current gen. Biomutant is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 6, 2022.

Experience the vibrant world of Biomutant in native 4K, up to 60 FPS and even faster loading times on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and up to 1440p on Xbox Series S.

Choose between Quality, Quality Unleashed and Performance on all consoles and mutate your game on PlayStation 5 with DualSense and Activity Card support.

If you already own Biomutant on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade FOR FREE and bring your old save files with you.