Bleak Faith: Forsaken Launch Trailer

“H ΤΑΝ Η ΕΠΙ ΤΑΣ” - “With your shield, or upon it.”

The parting phrase of a Spartan mother to her son, implying that only death is acceptable in the absence of victory.

The lyrics to the song are based on the epic Montenegrin poem, “The Mountain Wreath”, by the Prince-Bishop, Petar II Petrović Njegoš (1813-1851).

“Viđi vraga su sedam bi -

Njišah, su dva mača, su dvje -

Krune, za njim jata prokle -

Toga kota, da opuste -

Zemlju svukoliku ka ska-

Kavac što polja opusti!

Malen svijet za Adova žvala,

Ni najes' ga, a tek prejesti!”

“Behold the spectre with seven red scarves,

Wielding two swords and two crowns,

Leading hordes of a cursed breed,

To bring pestilence upon the land,

As the locust lays waste to the fields!

Too small are these realms for the mouth of Hell -

It refuses its fill, for it lives to overeat!”