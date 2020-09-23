Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War “Nowhere Left to Run” Teaser Trailer

September 23, 2020 - 7:09pm
- PC
- Console
- Playstation 4
- Xbox One
Off the books. Under the radar.
It’s rumored that Perseus is in play again, and planning an attack that threatens the balance of power. A Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler infiltrates an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target.
The following is a portion of 'Nowhere Left to Run' the first campaign mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where players will use the cover of darkness and plausible deniability to fight a battle that “never happened.”
Add new comment