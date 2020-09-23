Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War “Nowhere Left to Run” Teaser Trailer

Off the books. Under the radar.

It’s rumored that Perseus is in play again, and planning an attack that threatens the balance of power. A Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler infiltrates an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target.

The following is a portion of 'Nowhere Left to Run' the first campaign mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where players will use the cover of darkness and plausible deniability to fight a battle that “never happened.”