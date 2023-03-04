Company of Heroes 3 Launch Trailer

Now available on Steam!

Back, and bigger and better than ever, CoH3 is bringing its acclaimed mix of action, tactics, and strategy to millions of fans across the world. Immerse yourself in two epic campaigns, four unique multiplayer & co-op factions, and a breathtaking new theatre spanning from the sweeping deserts of North Africa to the rolling hills of Italy. What’s more new features such as Full Tactical Pause and our Dynamic Campaign Map enable you to take a more considered approach and play at your own pace.