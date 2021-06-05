Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah Launch Trailer

Your next Conan adventure on the mysterious Island of Siptah begins now.

Now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox!

Shipwrecked and alone, you arrive at the mystical Isle of Siptah. With nothing but the scraps on your back, you craft the tools you need to survive. At first a simple camp and a crude stone ax, with time a fortress and brutal greatswords made from hardened steel or obsidian.

At the center of the island, a dark tower looms above the landscape. The violent storm that swirls around it seems to gather strength and unspeakable horrors stalk within. But your most dangerous foe may be the other castaways on the island. Resources are scarce, and the fight for survival will be brutal.