The Crew Motorfest Teaser Trailer

Welcome to Motorfest!

Newest iteration in The Crew franchise, The Crew Motorfest brings you to a new open world inspired by the Hawaiian island of O'ahu.

Book your ticket for a one-of-a-kind car festival and get ready for a celebration of the best of car culture, featuring an unparalleled diversity of game modes and immersive driving experiences.

Game info: http://thecrewgame.com

Music by Blue Stahli. ℗ & © 2023 Ubisoft Music Inc. / Ubisoft Musique Inc.

