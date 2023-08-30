Dead by Daylight Alien Launch Trailer

Dead by Daylight’s Alien Chapter is here. Play as the Xenomorph and Ellen Ripley. Explore the Nostromo Wreckage. Wear iconic Outfits from the legendary film franchise.

The Alien Collection includes the following Outfits:

The Xenomorph – Xenomorph Queen – Legendary

The Xenomorph – Grid Xenomorph – Rare

The Xenomorph – Xenomorph Clone – Very Rare

Ellen Ripley – Back in Action – Very Rare

Ellen Ripley – Ripley 8 – Very Rare

Each Outfit is available in the Dead by Daylight in-game store. See them here: https://dbd.game/3L1Neye

Learn More about the Alien Chapter: https://dbd.game/3s42cxi

Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer action/horror game where one player takes on the role of a brutal Killer and the other four play as Survivors. As a Killer your goal is to sacrifice as many Survivors as possible. As Survivors your goal is to work together to evade, escape, and most importantly – stay alive.