Dead by Daylight A Binding of Kin Trailer

Those with a difficult past must learn to carry their burden... or embrace the rage that comes with it.

The new Killer comes as a pair: The Twins - Charlotte and Victor Deshayes - formed an emotional bond like none other. After a life of hardship and suffering, The Entity has twisted their love for one another into something truly terrifying. The new Survivor is Élodie Rakoto. Cunning, smart, and resolute, Élodie spent her life trying to uncover the mystery of her parents’ disappearance. Grief-stricken and guilt-ridden, she turned to the occult to find the answers she was looking for.

A BINDING OF KIN Chapter is available now in Dead by Daylight.