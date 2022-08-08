Dead by Daylight Resident Evil: PROJECT W Trailer

Experience true evolution in Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: PROJECT W.

This Chapter features a new Killer – Albert Wesker, The Mastermind – and 2 new Survivors, Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers. The Raccoon City Police Department Map has also been reworked.

Coming soon.

