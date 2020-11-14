Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Launch Trailer

Time to get motivated! #DevilMayCry 5 Special Edition launches THIS WEEK digitally on Next Gen consoles, featuring Dante, Nero, V and Vergil as playable characters! DMC5SE also includes Turbo Mode, Legendary Dark Knight Mode, 3D Audio, Ray Tracing, reduced loading times and increased frame rates of up to 120fps.

A physical version of DMC5SE will be available December 1.

Vergil arrives as DLC for Devil May Cry 5 on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on December 15.