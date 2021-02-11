Disciples: Liberation Announcement Trailer

Disciples: Liberation is a mature, dark fantasy strategy RPG from, Kalypso Media and Frima Studio coming to PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in Q4 2021.

Liberate the land of Nevendaar and uncover the endless stories hidden within this richly detailed world where every decision has a consequence, and every wrong move could be deadly.

Explore a rich overworld and align with a variety of in-world factions: from a human empire tinged by religious extremism to the dark forces of the undead lead by a mad queen. Assemble a team to gather precious resources, sway political standing, and take on brutal beasts in intricate turn-based battles.

Choice is everything in Disciples: Liberation and it is up to you how you write your story.