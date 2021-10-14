Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality launch Trailer

- PC
- Console
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality is OUT NOW on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam! Coming 28/10 on Nintendo Switch. Buy now: https://www.doctorwhotheedgeofreality...
ABOUT THE GAME:
Wield the sonic screwdriver as you join the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) on a quest to save the universe, and meet the Tenth Doctor along the way (voiced by David Tennant in a guest appearance).
Experience an unforgettable adventure through space and time, face terrifying monsters and solve a mind-bending mystery!
KEY FEATURES:
ORIGINAL DOCTOR WHO STORY
Enter the Chaosverse, where reality itself is threatened by a series of time-breaking glitches, and partner with two formidable Doctors as you seek to uncover a deeper mystery.
NEW NEMESIS REVEALED
Confront a terrifying new threat and face classic Doctor Who monsters, including Daleks, Weeping Angels and Cybermen.
THRILLING ADVENTURE GAMEPLAY
Now for non-VR platforms, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality features brand-new gameplay, new challenges and new locations to explore, with a reimagined and expanded story that builds on the previous game The Edge of Time.
