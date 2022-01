A brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure is coming. Tune in to the ESO 2022 Global Reveal live on Twitch.tv/Bethesda on Thursday, January 27 at 3PM EST/9pm CET to get a first look at the upcoming Chapter and DLCs that make up this year’s exciting releases.

Get ready to explore new lands, uncover new dangers, and experience all-new stories in the ever-growing world of The Elder Scrolls Online!