The Skyands are coming - and we need to defend Magalan. Stop fighting each other and focus on the real enemy of our world!

So go out there and convince the free people of Magalan to join the 6th Power before it's too late. Albs, Berserkers, Clerics, Morkons and Outlaws - UNITE!

ELEX II is coming March 1, 2022 to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One.