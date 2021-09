From the team that brought you the legendary Gothic and Risen series, comes a glimpse into the story of the upcoming open world RPG: ELEX II.

Unite the free people of Magalan against a looming threat. The Skyanides are coming and want to change the face of the planet forever. But some people are not so easily convinced…

ELEX II is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One.