EVERSPACE 2 PC Launch Trailer

Step into the pilot seat in EVERSPACE 2. This fast-paced single-player space shooter is filled with vicious encounters and brutal challenges that stand between you and the next epic loot drop. Embark on an exciting sci-fi adventure set in the war-torn star systems of the Demilitarized Zone of Cluster 34, where each massive handcrafted area is packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils. Dangers await in every corner of the universe—level up, craft, and loot better gear to survive on the edge of space.

Available now on PC, coming to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 this summer.