Evil Dead: The Game Launch Trailer

COME GET SOME! Evil Dead: The Game is Out Now

https://www.evildeadthegame.com/buy

Evil Dead: The Game is out now now on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, and Xbox One.

The game’s Deluxe Edition includes the Season Pass 1, featuring The Classics Bundle and 3 upcoming DLC packs. Evil Dead: The Game has also been announced for future release on Nintendo Switch.

Inspired by the iconic horror, humor and action of the "Evil Dead" franchise, Evil Dead: The Game brings the series’ biggest characters together in a pulse-pounding battle with the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash Williams, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, to kick Deadite butt and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls! Battle with more than 25 hard-hitting weapons and a variety of skill trees in multiplayer and bonus single-player missions to survive the night.

Music: "COME GET SOME" by Method Man x Statik Selektah (feat PXWER and iNTeLL)

Featuring music sampled from Joe LoDuca's original 1981 The Evil Dead score.

Created exclusively for Evil Dead: The Game. Additional production and backup vocals by Evil Dead: The Game composer Steve Molitz.