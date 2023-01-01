Eximius: Seize the Frontline - Season3 Trailer

Eximius: Seize the Frontline Season 3 'Breakthrough' update is live 29th December 2022

Eximius: Seize the Frontline is a 5v5 highly strategic FPS/RTS hybrid that focuses on squad-based combat. Season 3 brings into the fold with improvements to the game including Unreal Engine 5 and revamped units including Support Crawler, APC, Specialist, and Covert Vanguard battlesuit. Maximize your potential on the battlefield with new key remapping and improved optimization systems. Cross-platform play will also be enabled for those on Epic Games Store and Steam.