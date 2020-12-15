Fallout 76: The Game Awards 2020 “Year in Review” Trailer



Rate

Total votes: 3
60
December 15, 2020 - 3:35pm
  • PC
  • Playstation 4
  • Xbox One

Appalachia has changed a lot in 2020! From new NPCs and questlines added with the free Wastelanders and Steel Dawn expansions, to Daily Ops and Seasons offering exclusive rewards, to building new C.A.M.P. Shelters underground, and the One Wasteland update allowing you to play with anyone you meet, anywhere, at any level – there’s always something to do. Appalachia is waiting for you.

Play the new Steel Dawn questline now – free for all Fallout 76 players – and enjoy a new Scoreboard when Season 3: The Scribe of Avalon begins December 15.

Download

More Fallout 76 Videos

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment