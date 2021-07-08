Fallout 76: Steel Reign Launch Trailer

Steel Reign brings the conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel storyline. You arrive back at Fort Atlas to find the tensions between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin have reached a boiling point. After swarms of Super Mutants start to appear and people are reported missing, how will you guide the Brotherhood? Will you take the side of justice or will you remain committed to duty? Free for Fallout 76 Players. Available Now!

The Steel Reign update includes:

• New Questline - Choose what direction the Brotherhood of Steel will take and solve the mysteries behind the appearance of the Super Mutants

• New Locations and Gear - Unlock unique gear and explore new locations as you uncover what's been happening in Appalachia

• Season 5 Scoreboard – K.D. Inkwell is back in Escape from the 42nd Century! Rank up to unlock new rewards including C.A.M.P. items, cosmetics, and more. Beginning July 7.

• Legendary Crafting – Put those Legendary Modules to work and create your own 1, 2, & 3-star legendary items, right from the comfort of your own C.A.M.P.