Far Cry 6: Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer - Rules of the Guerrilla

Want to know the rules of the guerrilla? Let Juan, architect of revolution, tell you all about the Resolver gameplay! From a motorcycle engine powered minigun to a homing missile throwing backpack, push the Resolver philosophy to the limit by inflicting chaos with everything you’ve got.

Far Cry 6 will be available 7th October, 2021 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Uplay, Uplay+, Epic Games and Stadia. Pre-order now at: LINK

Pre-order now and get access to the Libertad Pack which includes the “Libertad Outfit” for your loyal Chorizo and the state-of-the-art “Discos Locos”, a weaponised disc launcher that will make your enemies dance on their own graves.