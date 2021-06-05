FAR CRY VR : Dive Into Insanity Launch Trailer

Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is a location-based virtual-reality experience that will take players back to Far Cry 3’s tropical Rook Islands, where they’ll be reunited with maniacal villain Vaas and his pirates. Developed in partnership with Zero Latency, the experience will push players to work together to get off the island fast - while being hunted for sport.

Launching in Zero Latency locations , Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity will be available at more than 38 venues across 16 countries and counting.