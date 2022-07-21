FIFA 23 The World’s Game Reveal Trailer

July 21, 2022 - 1:24pm
- PC
- Console
Welcome to The World’s Game. FIFA 23 releases September 30, 2022 http://x.ea.com/73912
Pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition by August 21 to get a FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero item, as well as up to three days early access: http://x.ea.com/73913
See what’s new in FIFA 23, with HyperMotion2 Technology, women’s club football, both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup™ tournaments, cross-play features, and more: http://x.ea.com/73926
Subscribe to see more FIFA 23 videos: http://bit.ly/pzw4VD.
#FIFA23 #TheWorldsGame
Add new comment