FFVII THE FIRST SOLDIER Pre-registration Rewards 300,000 – Chocobo Egg 500,000 – Shinra Mask Skin 770,000 – Shinra Bike Skin 1,000,000 – Shinra Utility Vehicle Skin 2,000,000 – Shinra Helicopter Skin

Launching Worldwide on November 17th, 2021

Pre-Register Now for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER: https://ff7fsww.onelink.me/8eTk/9b9fdc8e