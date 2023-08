Who stands up against the enemy? Who is here to fight tyranny? When all hope is gone, when evil rears its ugly head, who you gonna call? G…Gangs of Sherwood! (who else?)

Join Robin, Tuck, Marian and Little John and together with the Merrymen gang, take on the Sheriff of Sherwood and his unorthodox army!

I ain’t afraid of no Sheriff.

Available October 19th on PC, PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.